This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven

A jacket made for polar expeditions should help you thrive in heart-stoppingly cold winter weather, not just survive. Fjällräven’s Expedition Down Jacket does just that—keeping you cozy and comfortable in bitter temps, so you can cruise through frozen landscapes with ease and an even stride, instead of shivering uncontrollably with chattering teeth.

Origins story

The down Expedition Jacket is a classic; it’s been a staple in Fjällräven’s line for nearly 50 years. Brand founder and visionary, Åke Nordin, designed the parka in his head during a sleepless, sub-zero night in a bivouac on a barren Swedish plateau. Nordin promised himself he’d make the right gear so he’d never suffer such extreme discomfort again.

That was 1974. Nordin had heard of down insulation, but down jackets and sleeping bags were new technology. So, he traveled to Boulder, CO, to learn from his peers who were experts in designing and working with lofted down. When Nordin returned home, he promptly got to work on the Expedition Down Parka. He threaded his sewing machine and crafted a dual-layer nylon-shell jacket he stuffed with goose down. To minimize airspace and keep the jacket insulative, Nordin’s design combined a smaller jacket inside a larger one. He used polyester insulation in the shoulders, not down, to maintain warmth when he wore the jacket with a pack or loaded heavy tools into pockets that compressed that zone. The oversized hood also covered everything but his eyes.

A heritage jacket for the present day

When Nordin sewed Fjällräven’s first Expedition Down Jacket, every detail was intentional. And many of those details remain. A protective hood snaps to the back of the jacket so it stays put on blustery days; a two-way zipper accommodates a harness and provides venting; adjustable snap cuffs help fine-tune temperature; and offset, draft-free baffles contour to the body for better warmth management.