Test Ride: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Is the Best Starter Bike for Your Buck

If the pandemic taught you anything, it should be to stop putting off the adventures you’ve been delaying. Possibly, one of them has been riding a motorcycle or getting back on a bike if you used to ride. If the price tag’s a concern, Royal Enfield—the oldest motorcycle brand still in production (since 1901)—has your affordable answer in the Classic 350. With a proud lineage dating back 74 years, this machine is also very much of the moment—and our vote for the best “starter” bike for your buck.

Newly revamped with a retro veneer, the Classic 350 now has a fully modern, fuel-injected engine with ABS braking and a smooth-shifting, five-speed gearbox. It’s one of the coolest motorcycles for the price you can find. Here are three reasons why we love it—especially for any new or returning rider.

Nailing the Torque Sweet Spot

While the Classic 350 isn’t exactly a light bike, at 430 pounds, its other numbers seem mild at a glance—20.2 horsepower and 19.2 lb-ft of torque. But we’ve tested a few other Royal Enfield single-cylinder bikes and the company knows what matters: torque. The key to making a lower-powered moto (or car for that matter) feel peppy is to give it flexible grunt. So the Classic 350 doesn’t have to be wound violently to peel away from its own shadow. While you have to work the gearbox, especially for passing, the operation feels fluid and low stress. Let the revs build as you accelerate, sense when that torque peaks (around 4,000 RPM), and shift again. Now, you won’t mistake the Classic 350 for a massive, multi-cylinder triple, but we were able to maintain 70 mph on a bike with no front fairing—so it gains no aerodynamic benefits. And if you want to add that front fairing accessory, Royal Enfield can provide it.