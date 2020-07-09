In the heat of summer—and the peak of a global pandemic no less—you’re probably finding yourself in the hurt locker with your workouts. Garage WODs leave you crumpled on the floor, drenched and spent. Outdoor runs around the neighborhood or local track leave you soaked. It’s due, in part, to boiling temps and muggy humidity, but also your unwavering dedication to the grind. After all, there’s no time like isolation to get in the best shape of your life. But it goes without saying you need workout duds that can keep up. Ten Thousand recently launched the Sage Green Color Pack, which includes their top-selling Interval Short and Distance Shirt. We enlisted one of our trusty gear testers to put the kit through its paces.

What followed was a backyard EMOM with free weights and a tempo run to see if the Ten Thousand threads allowed for unrestricted movement, breathability, and comfort from beginning to end.

What It Is

The Interval Short is Ten Thousand’s most versatile bottom. It’s not as freeing as thigh-baring split shorts, which are de rigueur for runners; but the four-way stretch, mobile shell, and leg gusset certainly won’t hold you back during 200-meter repeats or a long, steady run. It’s also available in a 7- or 9-inch inseam with an optional inner liner, making it a killer option for guys seeking a little more modesty. These specs also allow them to cross over into CrossFit, powerlifting, HIIT, and pretty much any other discipline.

The Distance Shirt is a tapered, highly technical tee made from Italian polyester microfiber treated with odor-curbing silver ions to fight funk. Micro-ventilation throughout helps draw and circulate air to expel heat and evaporate sweat. Unlike tight compressionwear, this fit is intended to drape over your torso and gently hug your arms to minimize bulk.

Why We Like It

When you’re putting in high-octane efforts, minimalism is the name of the game when it comes to clothing—and the Interval Shorts really deliver. You don’t feel like you’ll blow out the seat squatting or have to limit the depth of your movements. The fabric and cut work seamlessly with your body and don’t cling when wet.

The Distance Shirt is remarkably quick to dry after getting properly drenched mid-workout. It also sports angled shoulder seams, both of which mitigate chafing and discomfort whether you’re lifting or doing endurance work. The sage colorway is a welcomed reprieve from an all-black wardrobe. And while sweat shows, it’s more or less a badge of honor—proof of the hard work you put in.

Nitpick

The pockets are a little shallow on the Interval Short, so your phone, wallet, or keys might fall out if you’re driving to your workout destination—but if you’re really trying to store something, that’s what its zippered stash pocket is for. And while they boast a no-bunch waistband, it didn’t exactly lay flat and flush against the skin when tightened.

As for the Distance Shirt, the material is insanely light but the fabric is definitely a different tactile sensation because it’s subtly textured (hello technical fabric). It doesn’t cling to skin, but can catch and grab onto other objects. The sizing was also a little off for our tester (6’2″, 210lbs, athletic build), who wears a large across all athletic apparel brands. It ran a bit small and was tight through the chest and arms. Other reviewers found the shirt long—just something to keep in mind based on your body type.

[Interval Short, from $58; tenthousand.cc]

[Distance Shirt, $54; tenthousand.cc]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!