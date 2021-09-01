Snaking over 3,000 miles from the Canadian border down to Mexico, the Continental Divide Trail passes through some of the most rugged country in the American West, and presents a daunting test for anyone willing to take it on. The trail’s reputation for scenic beauty and challenging terrain was also the point of inspiration for the latest Run Amok collection from Roark. The new installment, which is primarily aimed at trail runners, features hand-drawn graphics and a whole suite of technical fabrics—including performance fleece, a first for the collection. Taken together, these pieces are designed to perform in tough environments and feel comfortable enough for travel and everyday wear, too.

Here’s a closer look at some of the key pieces in the collection.

1. Alta Shorts 7″

A longer edition of Roark’s five-inch Alta shorts, this new version is made with four-way stretch nylon for a lightweight feel that won’t restrict your movement, and includes a built-in moisture-wicking liner for chafe-free miles. A drawstring waist ensures a snug fit, and two strategically placed pockets near the hips store gels and keys so they won’t bounce or distract mid-stride (it comes with a zippered rear pocket, too).

[$79; roark.com]

2. Second Wind Anorak Jacket

Perfect for unpredictable shoulder season conditions, the Second Wind Anorak is made from a lightweight ripstop fabric that blocks wind and resists moisture (thanks to its DWR finish) and really breathes, so you won’t overheat. And when the sun comes out, you can zip it up into its own chest pocket for easy carrying.

[$125; roark.com]

3. El Morro Fleece Pant

Named after a park in Laguna Beach, CA (where Roark has its headquarters), this fleece pant is designed for maximum comfort and versatility. It’s made from a nylon stretch fabric for unrestricted freedom of movement, features double-sided fleece for a soft feel, and has a tapered fit. A drawstring waist and zippered pockets ensure it’s good to go, even when you’re hauling around your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials.

[$99; roark.com]

4. El Morro Fleece Hoodie

Made with the same materials as the pants above, the El Morro Hoodie delivers big on comfort. In addition to the cozy fleece, hand pockets at the front and the drawstring hood will keep you toasty warm when temps start drop or the wind picks up.

[$119; roark.com]

Check out the full Run Amok collection on the Roark website.

