When it comes to maintaining a clean house, mopping and vacuuming are nonnegotiable. Nothing triggers that ick factor like walking barefoot and trailing dog hair from your golden retriever and half-eaten Cheerios from your toddler. And yet both rank high among chores you loathe. If that sounds like an all-to-accurate reality, it’s time to meet your new partner in spick-and-span crime: Roborock S7.

With just a few taps on the accompanying app, the award-winning robotic cleaning mop and vacuum gets to work deep-cleaning your floors. Standard robo mops and vacs use a “wipe over” method to clean, but the S7 really scrubs away debris and spills, seamlessly shifting from vacuuming carpets to mopping floors in one fell swoop.

Hosting Sunday football? Beers get jostled in celebratory cheers and frantic fumbles. Blue cheese gets dropped while inhaling wings over commercial breaks. Pretzels get crunched under feet during every moment in between. But the built-in carpet recognition can detect all the above in a flash, sucking up crumbs and washing sticky or sudsy situations.

The S7 from Roborock uses high-intensity sonic vibration technology to scrub floors up to 3,000 times per minute, so you don’t have to worry about the kind of caked-on grime other robot mops fail to handle. The one-two punch of water flow and fast scrubbing break apart messes to get your floors fresh as new. The S7 uses the same remote sensing technology organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employ, light detection and ranging (called LiDAR), to create detailed maps of your apartment or home. That means you don’t have to babysit your robot while it’s in action to ensure it doesn’t stall at your trash can or get stuck in a corner.

This intelligent vacuum coupled with a mighty sonic mop is the first of its kind. Its proprietary VibraRise functionality enables the mop to tackle hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single cleaning session, sans interruption or having to bother with manually changing any settings. The new all-rubber, multi-directional floating brush is tangle-resistant and sits closer to the floor for a deeper clean, to boot.

Other impressive specs include smart home integration, so you can control your S7 via Google Home, Alexa, or Siri. The powerful machine boasts multi-layer air filtration, capturing 99.99 percent of particles to eliminate pollutants. And Hyperforce suction wrestles up dirt and dust from small spaces between tiles and floor panels.

Last but not least, when the S7 is ready to wrap up its joyride, you’ll appreciate its Auto-Empty Dock. The S7 can empty itself after cleanup, capable of holding up to eight weeks of dust. We repeat: You can clean your house from the comfort of your couch without even so much as emptying a vacuum canister after each session for weeks on end.

Don’t blame us if you start hosting more parties now.

