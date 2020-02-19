When it comes to winter boots, we’re firm believers that capable footwear is one wardrobe area where you should never compromise. With many contenders when it comes to cold-weather wear, we typically prioritize utility over style. However, fewer brands can deftly blend the two into one rugged, damn-good-looking pair of boots.

The crew at Rodd & Gunn seems to have cracked the boot code with their Silverstream Military Boot. With roots in New Zealand dating back to 1946, the brand’s ethos is, “to create classic garments imbued with contemporary style and designed to stand the test of time.” Timeless is precisely what we were looking for this season: with absolutely no compromise on style and durability. Not to mention comfort.

Right out of the box, the boot’s classic lines almost have you forget they’re built tough enough for outdoor endeavors. Crafted from rich, burnished leather and featuring triple stitching down to a lightly cleated rubber sole, they’re as capable on the trail as they are acceptable in the office—and even more so at happy hour.

The feel is immediately broken in. This is a big positive as the breaking-in process with many heavier leather boots can be arduous and even a bit painful. Not the case with the Silverstreams; they boast a soft, pliable feel, without seeming overly worn in, of course. With a gorgeous cognac colorway, we’re assured the boot’s patina will only improve with age.

This versatile boot can weave between active life outdoors and more everyday urban adventures we inevitably get caught up in. Even if you only plan to hoof it around downtown, you won’t feel ill-equipped. Put it this way: If you buy only one pair of boots this winter, you can’t go wrong with the Silverstream from Rodd & Gunn.

[$198; roddandgunn.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!