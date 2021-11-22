Roger Gastman’s BEYOND THE STREETS Art Fair Returns Virtually on NTWRK December 1 and 2

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

BEYOND THE STREETS, the ever popular art show focused on graffiti, street art, and more is returning this year. The fair’s second virtual edition, slated for December 1 & 2, 2021, will once again be curated by Roger Gastman, BEYOND THE STREETS founder and longtime champion of graffiti as a contemporary art form. Cleon Peterson, the LA-based artist, will serve as BEYOND THE STREETS artistic director and will also create exclusive products for BEYOND THE STREETS.

The 2-day virtual art fair will launch a series of exclusive products across fine art, collectibles, apparel, and home goods, and stream a series of artist conversations, emcee’d by J Balvin, that explore the today’s landscape of street art and graffiti in addition to studio work.

BEYOND THE STREETS x NTWRK will feature over 75 world-class artists, designers, and brands, including Bert Krak, CB Hoyo, DABSMYLA with Late Lunch, MADSAKI, Mike GIANT, Mister Cartoon, Takashi Murakami, POSE, Shepard Fairey, Spacebrat and Wild Style with Vic Mensa all debuting new work — including paintings, sculptures, limited-edition prints, skate decks, drawings, and more.

Some product highlights include a new series of Garbage Pail Kids designed and inspired by the likes of Cleon Peterson, Maya Hayuk and Mister Cartoon, 12 custom skate decks and new DABSMYLA x J Balvin apparel.

The art fair will stream on the NTWRK app on December 1 and 2.

