Itching for a go-anywhere adventure rig to take you to all your bucket list destinations this summer? Colorado-based custom van builder Rossmönster has your answer: The company just launched the Baja camper, its first truck camper, and it offers a capable and comfortable platform for getting deep into the backcountry.

“We wanted to build a vehicle with the same craftsmanship and dedication to design that we’ve been employing in our van builds for years,” Ross Williamson, owner of Rossmönster Vans, said in a press release, “but with a bit more capability to explore.”

The Baja is the first model in the new Rossmönster Overland series of truck-based campers. According to Williamson, the idea was to create a high-quality, comfortable camper that also had the off-road capability to reach remote destinations and navigate more challenging trails. And for off-road chops, it’s hard to beat a pickup truck. Generally speaking, they have better ground clearance, a more compact footprint, and more rugged mechanicals than vans do.

The Baja is offered in three layout options, including one with an interior shower, and can sleep two to four people depending on which layout you choose. But even with four people along for the ride, you definitely won’t be roughing it in this rig. All Baja campers feature a queen-size bed, awning, and full galley kitchen with an induction cooktop, fridge and freezer, sink, and beautiful wood countertops. Plus, the hard shell top extends upward for an additional foot of interior height (and lowers to increase fuel economy when driving).

You can bring your gadgets along, too: A 400-watt solar array on the roof and a lithium battery pack in the camper supply all the juice you need. Perhaps the coolest part: You enter this spacious abode through an automatic rear door that swings open into a staircase, kind of like what you’d find on a LearJet. Let’s see your rooftop tent do that.

Of course, these are customizable, so Rossmönster will work with you to build out your Baja exactly how you want it, from the interior trim to exterior racks for bikes and other gear.

Rossmönster will even help you source the truck it sits on. The Baja can be built onto several different pickups—F-150, F-250, Ram 2500, and Chevy or GMC 2500—from model years 2019 and newer, as long as they’re equipped with 6.5-foot beds. To make one, the company’s builders remove the truck’s bed, swap in the camper, and create a second entryway into the cab while preserving seats for four people, including the driver.

Not much else changes with the truck’s interior, but Rossmönster does add some key upgrades to the rest of the truck. Each Baja camper receives upgraded air bag suspension for the rear axle (no saggy rear ends here), LED light bars, and custom bumpers with a Warn winch up front.

The end product: A luxurious 4×4 camper that can take you as far off the beaten path as you want to go.

Pricing starts at $175,000, including the truck itself. You can email now to reserve a build slot, and the company estimates about a four-week turnaround from receiving a stock truck to shipping out a finished camper.

[Starting at $175,000; rossmonsteroverland.com]

