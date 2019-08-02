Gear News: Rumpl’s New Blankets Are Made From 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Materials





On Thursday, Rumpl announced their latest eco-conscious initiative: using 100% post-consumer recycled materials in their all-new NanoLoft Blankets.

With this manufacturing process, Rumpl was able to “virtually eliminate the use of virgin plastic in the supply chain of these products.”

Using at least 60 plastic bottles in each and every NanoLoft blanket – a high-quality polyester thread is created by respinning the recycled plastic bottles – the brand states that these blankets will keep three million plastic bottles out of landfills by the end of 2019.

At the forefront of technical-blanket game, Rumpl touts the NanoLoft as their “warmest, most packable synthetic blanket ever.” Needless to say, it’s a product that outdoor enthusiast will not only be pleased to use on their everyday adventures, but they can also feel great about purchasing.

“We’re extremely proud of NanoLoft – it’s an exciting design and the first insulation that we’ve developed, and demonstrates our continued focus on sustainability, innovation and leading the category,” Rumpl founder and CEO Wylie Robinson said in a press release. “With the full redesign of the Original Puffy – the blanket that started it all – we were able to make it stronger and better for the environment, while at the same time reducing the cost.”

As the brand’s first-ever synthetic alternative to down, the NanoLoft truly innovates the puffy blanket market, as more and more outdoor enthusiasts seem to be leaning in favor of doing what they can to protect our environment. This new line of blankets is definitely a step in the right direction for the company, and it looks like it’s only the beginning of many more products from Rumpl that eco-conscious consumers can be proud to own.

“We’re looking across our product line and will be incorporating recycled materials into several of our new products launching later this year and in early 2020,” continued Robinson.

The NanoLoft is available in several colors and prints, and it starts at $149. Check out the Rumpl website to make your next blanket purchase an environmentally responsible one.

