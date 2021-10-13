Running Socks Guide 2021: The Best Pairs for Men

Once you’ve slipped on a pair of premium, cushioned, no-slip running socks, you can never go back to the low-quality junk. While other clothing essentials like tees and shoes get most of the attention, quality running socks are also essential for top performance.

The right pair of socks will help keep your feet comfortable no matter how far you’re running or how challenging the weather. Although they might seem simple, there are several key features to look for when shopping for running socks. Breathable fabrics will keep your feet from overheating when it’s warm, and materials like merino wool can trap heat to keep them from freezing when it’s cold. Compression socks can help alleviate running aches and pains like shin splits and tight leg muscles, and running socks come in a variety of lengths, from knee-high to no-show.

To help guide you, we’ve rounded up top pairs including Injiji running socks, Feetures running socks, and more. It’s time to finally give this workout essential the attention it deserves—check out our list of the best running socks for men below.

