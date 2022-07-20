1. Bandit Middy Variety Pack Get It

Bandit Running was created because founder, Tim West, couldn’t find high-quality running socks cool enough to fit the vibe of New York’s run culture. Why wear $275 Nike Alphaflys with socks that’ll go threadbare after a month? So he made his own. These performance socks boast a blend of nylon, spandex, cotton, and COOLMAX cooling technology for optimal moisture-wicking performance. Cushy right out of the package, these socks break in beautifully and provide a nice buffer for high-chafe areas (read: toes). Light compression, sole cushioning, and breathable mesh help you go the distance, be it laps around the track or a full-fledged marathon. Stay tuned for more product drops from this new community-driven brand. Note: These socks are currently sold out.

[$48, 3-pack; banditrunning.com]

