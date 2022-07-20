10. Brooks Glycerin Ultimate Cushion Get It

When running on hard ground, sometimes you need a little more softness under your foot to pillow your stomp. This ultra cushioned sock sits low and fits snugly to enhance comfort so it feels like you’re running on clouds. But it isn’t as thick as other cushioned socks, so it won’t take up too much room in your shoe (which can lead to rubbing and swelling). They’re so soft you’ll probably want to wear them for more than just running.

[$13; brooksrunning.com]

