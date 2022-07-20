12. Paka Ankle Socks Get It

You’ve heard of socks made of merino wool, but what about alpaca wool? Not only are these socks soft and fluffy, but the alpaca fabric boasts many natural benefits. Alpacas are native to the Andes Mountains, and their wool has evolved to naturally thermoregulate through changing conditions. When used in these socks, the material helps your feet stay at a comfortable temperature whether it’s cold or hot out. Alpaca wool is also naturally stink-resistant, and it has a water retention rate of just eight percent (other wools range from 16 to 20 percent), so it’ll absorb very little sweat.

[$42, 3-pack; pakaapparel.com]

