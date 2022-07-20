14. On High Sock Get It

It’s a straightforward technical running sock, but the On Running High Sock comes with extra pizazz. On the outside, bold color blocking adds style to your step. On the inside, mesh paneling in the polyamide and elastane fabric boosts breathability. Before you slide them on, pay attention to the left and right specific fit to get the most out of each wear. If you’re not a fan of high socks, On also has mid and low heights.

[$22; on-running.com]

