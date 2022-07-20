15. Darn Tough Pacer Micro Crew Ultra-Lightweight Running Sock Get It

Minimize bulk, bunching, and heat with this super thin sock. Darn Tough recently redesigned the Pacer with added flex and arch support zones to enhance movement for long-distance runs. Targeted cushioning in the heel and toe is a nice extra, and it also means you won’t wear them out every few months. But if a hole does happen to appear, you’re covered under the brand’s lifetime guarantee.

[$21; darntough.com]

