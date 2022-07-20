7. Feetures Plantar Fasciitis Relief Sock Get It

A flare-up of plantar fasciitis can ruin your running plans, but socks engineered specifically to reduce heel pain can help get you back on track. Targeted compression in key areas of this Feetures sock supports the Achilles tendon while gently lifting and stretching the bottom of the foot to relieve any tightness. The no-show tab height sits just below the ankle for a seamless look and feel that’s compatible with any running shoe.

[$25; feetures.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!