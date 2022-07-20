8. Drymax Running Lite-Mesh ¼ Crew Get It

Dealing with stinky, sweaty feet? It’s probably because your socks are retaining moisture and therefore cultivating bacteria. Like many performance socks, this one features mesh vents over the foot and under the arch to enhance breathability. But the Drymax Dual-Layer Sweat Removal system is excellent at moving sweat away from the foot to keep it dry, cool, and stench-free. They stay just above the ankle and protect your skin from rubbing against your shoe, and they’re ideal for both short- and long-distance jogs.

[$14; drymaxdirect.com]

