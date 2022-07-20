Gear

9. Tracksmith Speed Crew Sock

Even if you’re not fast, you’ll feel fast in the Tracksmith Speed Crew Sock. The brand’s blend of polyamide and elastane fabrics somehow stays cool to the touch even on hot days on the track. Mesh on top of the foot dumps heat while the contoured arch stabilizes muscles to prevent foot fatigue. A fitted five-inch cuff never slips down, and a small amount of padding in the heel prevents rubbing for high-mileage comfort. 

[$25; tracksmith.com]

