3. Injinji Liner + Runner Mini-Crew Get It

If you constantly get blisters between your toes, it might be time to try a new solution: toe socks. The thin liner separates your toes into little wrapped bundles so they don’t squish together when you step, and the CoolMax polyester material wicks sweat so they stay dry and don’t rub. The outer sock has a mesh top so your feet don’t overheat, and the extra material under the footbed provides soft cushioning. After a few runs, you won’t even notice you’re wearing two layers.

[$24; injinji.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!