2. Swiftwick Aspire Four Get It

The Aspire is Swiftwick’s best-selling running sock. The thin nylon-olefin-spandex material allows sweat to easily pass through and dry, while the firm compressive fit provides support to your foot and lower leg muscles for running, cycling, and long days on your feet. (This makes up for the lack of cushion.) We like that this one sits just below the calf for extra protection, but there’s also additional cuff heights with the same barely-there feel.

[$19; swiftwick.com]

