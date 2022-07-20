4. Smartwool Run Targeted Cushion Ankle Socks Get It

Smartwool’s upgraded running socks include recycled nylon—and the amount used in each sock will increase as the brand transitions to 100-percent recycled in future seasons. Despite the repurposed content, these socks are still soft and supple. Cushioning at the ball and heel of the foot softens areas where you’re more prone to impacts. Meanwhile, the seamless toe prevents bunching and rubbing, so you stay comfortable and avoid blisters.

[$21; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!