5. Bombas Performance Running Ankle Socks Get It

Besides being a philanthropic company—one pair purchased equals one pair donated—Bombas makes excellent socks that are comfy and hold up through demanding training schedules. Cotton isn’t usually the ingredient of choice when it comes to running socks, but when blended with polyester and nylon, this one doesn’t lose points for breathability or moisture management. If your pair is constantly in the laundry, you can also snag a pack of three ($50) and six ($99).

[$17; bombas.com]

