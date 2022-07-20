11. Balega Blister Resist Crew Get It

Prone to blisters? These socks will help you prevent them before they have a chance to ruin your run. Since blisters are caused by heat, friction, and moisture, it’s important to keep your feet dry. Balega Blister Resist Crew socks use Drynamix, a proprietary moisture management fiber. It’s blended with mohair that increases airflow and wicks sweat away from the skin. Stretching to just below your calf, these socks seal out grit and grime that gets kicked up along your route. They’re tight but not too tight, so won’t get pressure marks once you peel them off.

[$24; balega.com]

