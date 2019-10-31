Sale Alert: Save $30 On Apple AirPods At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Everyone needs a good pair of headphones. With the rise of smartphones, everyone has a music player in their pocket. On your commute, on your run, even at your desk—headphones are key these days.

There are plenty of headphones out there, with different styles and sizes made for different kinds of usage and people. And headphones are a lot better than mass-marketed headphones used to be.

Not only do headphones sound better these days, but they look better too. There’s a fashionability to headphones now, so that is an element that has to be taken into account.

One of the best sounding, fashionably compact headphones on the market are the Apple AirPods. Apple is the biggest creator of smartphones out there, so it only stands to reason you probably have an iPhone. So why not grab a pair of headphones like these to match the aesthetic of the phone?

Plenty of folks like big headphones that fit over their ear. But most people want something that’s compact, sounds good, and won’t take up a lot of space. Apple AirPods are really tiny. There’s a reason why these have taken over the world and become a new favorite style. Other brands are chasing what Apple has done with these bad boys.

The Apple AirPods are so small they just fit in your ears and don’t stand out. People won’t even realize that you got them in unless they’re really looking. And if they are looking, these are gonna look good in your ears.

But it would all be worthless if these Apple AirPods didn’t sound good. They do. The small size does not indicate a lack of audio power. These things can get pumping and a ride on the train or walking down a busy street won’t disrupt whatever you are listening to.

Wireless Sound, Wireless Charge

Being wireless means that charging them up is a bit of a worry. But that worry is significantly lessened because the Apple AirPods come with a wireless charging case. All you have to do is charge the case. Then place the AirPods inside them and let them charge that way. It’s that simple. From a full charge, the pods can be used for 24 hours. That’s a solid amount of playback time.

If the immense market saturation isn’t enough to prove that these Apple AirPods are a worthy purchase, the customer reviews on Amazon should help sway the decision. With a whopping 1,306 reviews, it stands at 4.4 out of 5-stars. The ease of use and storage are called out. How good they look. And of course, how good they sound. No matter the aesthetics, they wouldn’t sell if they weren’t good as headphones.

Everyone needs headphones these days. It’s just the way of the world. Whether you prefer a bigger set of headphones or small, the Apple AirPods are a pair you should be taking a look at. They will be a great purchase and you won’t ever look back. Pick them up now and save $30 on the price at Amazon today.

Get It: Pick up the Apple AirPods ($169; was $199) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!