Preview The New Samsung Galaxy Release and Reserve Your Spot Now

Samsung made its first standalone tech event of 2023 official. The technology giant has announced a “Galaxy Unpacked” event for February 1 and sent out the above invite, to media and consumer alike.

The invite itself comes paired with a graphic of three spotlights, which has us thinking about three smartphones or even the main camera array on the traditional Galaxy S smartphone family. And historically Samsung uses its Spring Unpacked event to unveil its next generation of classic Galaxy smartphones.

In February of 2022, Samsung showed off the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. For this Feb.1 event we’re expecting the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to make their debut. Three options, one could call it a goldilocks approach, and the improvements should be in the camera department. Samsung will also likely use the event to showcase the camera improvements and we’re expecting the S23 Ultra to get a much larger sensor and stretch ‘Space Zoom’ farther.

Samsung is even letting you pre-reserve whatever is coming. It also comes with perks and it’s fully zero-commitment. You’ll just head to the pre-reserve page here, enter your name—first and last—along with an email. Then you’ll select your offer: a $50 credit to Samsung if you’re thinking about the Galaxy Smartphone, $50 credit if you’re considering the new Galaxy Book, or $100 credit for reserving both.

If you decide to preorder when the time comes, you’ll score this additional credit on-top of other deals that Samsung will be offering. You’ll also be first in line for ordering the next set of Galaxy devices. And you can use that credit—up to $100—towards an accessory to compliment your new device. Be it a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a Galaxy Watch 5, or even an extended warranty.

Samsung’s pre-reserve page also all but confirms a new Galaxy Book is on the horizon. These are Samsung’s flavor of laptops with premium designs and connections within the Galaxy ecosystem. We expect this forthcoming model to get a boost in the processing department and likely lead with some new “works with Galaxy” features.

So our advice would be even if you’re only a tiny bit interested in what Samsung has coming on Feb. 1 to pre-reserve, especially since it’s fully free and you’ll reap the benefits if you choose to order.

