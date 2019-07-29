This Top-Rated Samsung Tablet Is on Sale at Amazon For Under $200

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to empty out your savings account to get your hands on a really great tablet. Many affordable options can stand toe-to-toe with far more expensive makes. And the

is one of those tablets.

Coming in with a nice sleek design in all black, this Samsung Galaxy Tab looks like it runs at least a thousand dollars, but cost significantly less than that. It’s a gorgeous design and one that looks good coming out of any travel bag to watch your favorite show on the commute to work. It’s also got a 10.1-inch high definition screen to be large enough to make it easy on the eyes but light enough to be a compact item that travels with ease.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab has a strong battery life too. Just playing music? The Galaxy Tab packs 187 hours of battery life without a charge. Using it to browse the internet or watch videos will get you 13 hours without a charge. And you can do all these things, jumping back and forth with ease, with the multi-window feature. No need to worry about putting any undue strain on the Tablet.

Unlike many tablets on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Tab has the ability to upgrade the storage size. The base memory is 16GB but it has a microSD card slot so if need be, the tablet can expand its memory to handle more saved data. So there’s no need to worry about running out of space.

If this device is being purchased for younger members of the family, there is an offer for a free month trial to a subscription to Samsung Kids. This allows parents to easily control what the children are using with parental controls and the ability to set a limit for tablet usage. This offer also comes with 20 free apps designed for children. Samsung Kids is a great educational tool meant to enlighten (and occupy) kids on the go.

This tablet also comes with the ability to load up a video on the tablet and stream to a Samsung TV. In another move to make jumping between devices easy, switching from an old tablet to this one is easy as pie.

At this price point, this tablet is too good to pass up. And with more than 3,000 reviews, 81% of buyers would highly recommend this tablet with reviews of 4 stars or higher. So take advantage of this sales price now!

Get It: Pick Up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A ($198; was $280) at Amazon.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers.