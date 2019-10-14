Sanitize Your Phone With The PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Nobody think about it but the phone is one of the biggest germ farms in your life. So it only makes sense to try and make sure your phone is clean. Luckily there is a product over on Amazon that will get your phone nice and clean: the PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer.

The PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer is really easy to use. Instead of using soap or liquid, this item uses UV lights to burn away 99.9 percent of the germs on the phone. That is pretty great for something so simple. And it can be used anywhere. Load it up and put it in your pocket on the commute to work.

Not only does the PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer get the phone clean, but it also charges your phone. Any QI charge capable smartphone can get a charge will getting cleaned. So iPhones or androids or whatnot can be charged in this thing. It is a level of convenience that really can’t be beat.

One look at the customer rating on Amazon is all one needs to know that it is a success. It stands at 4.4 out of 5-stars from a total of 1,063 reviews. More than 85 percent of reviews love the PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer. Their phone is noticeably cleaner and getting a charge while doing so is great.

Since making its premiere on “Shark Tank,” the PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer has lived up to its promise. It has sold well because of the publicity it has received, but it has received that publicity and continues to sell because it works.

