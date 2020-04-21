It’s that time of year once again. The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, the butterflies are fluttering, and one of our favorite days of the year is upon us: Earth Day. We’re big fans of eco-friendly gear that brings awareness to the conservation of our beautiful planet. Enter the Cannon Knit sneakers from Saola.

What It Is

The Cannon Knit is an updated version of a timeless classic. They’re made with eco-friendly materials such as recycled PET from plastic bottles, algae foam, natural cork, and organic cotton, but still uphold the classic look of a good ol’ street sneaker.

Why We Like It

The fact that the name itself comes from one of the most amazing beaches on the Oregon coast is a good start, but these shoes are just so darn comfortable. Right out of the box, the light, stretchy, breathable construction alone was enough to get us excited to strap these puppies on our feet.

They’re super lightweight (due, mostly, to the algae foam outsoles), and we love the thoughtful styling. These sneakers have been our go-to for everything from casual, socially-distanced walks around the neighborhood with the dog to light hikes at nearby parks. In short, they’re a versatile pair of kicks that work for whatever you’re doing.

Nitpick

The cork insoles have already began to wear slightly on us. If used under our normal day-to-day outdoor pursuits, the insoles themselves will likely not last too long (but this all coming from a heavy-toed walker whose shoes unfortunately always wear this way, so takes this critique with a grain of salt). However, you can easily remove the insoles and replace them with others when the natural cork’s lifespan wears thin.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!