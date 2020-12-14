Save $100 On The Theragun PRO At Verishop Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are really close to the holidays at this point. But there is still time left to pick up gifts if you haven’t done so yet. This is something you should do, because the time is going to get away from you before you know it. So are the deals, like this one at Verishop that brings the Theragun PRO down $100.

If you need to still pick up some gifts, then you can’t go wrong with picking up the Theragun PRO. Even at the regular price, this would be a great idea. It’s a big help for anyone. That’s because it’s like having a professional masseuse right in the house. After long days of work and/or exercise, this can really get the kinks out.

The Theragun PRO comes with everything you could need to get the stress points out of your system. It comes with 6 attachments that are built to help you get any part of the body. 2 rechargeable batteries so you can always have a massage ready at a moment’s notice. This just helps out with the efficacy of this amazing gadget.

All of this is just icing on the cake, as the Theragun PRO is made to last and made to impress. It’s got the power you need. 5 different power options and adjustable speed control means anyone can use this bad boy. No knot or strain will stand up to the power of this.

When you put all of this together, you see that the Theragun PRO is an amazing gift. It’s even better with the price that Verishop is offering it at. So if you want to get some more holiday shopping done, this will get your list in order. Act now so you don’t let this pass you by.

Get It: Pick up the Theragun PRO ($499; was $599) at Verishop

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!