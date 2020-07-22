Save $100 On These Bose Headphones At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like heading to the beach or laying out by the pool, taking in the sun with some tunes. Putting on a pair of headphones and just drifting away from the insanity of the world is a treasure. And with the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, you will disappear into those tunes a lot easier than before.

Plenty of headphones out there can deliver some amazing audio. But when it comes to truly getting immersed into the music of your choosing, you need to get rid of any outside noise. And the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones will make sure all you are hearing is whatever you feel like streaming.

When you turn the power on and connect to your phone, the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones will start cancelling out the outside world immediately. And the power used to do so isn’t too high. You can go for 20 hours of use without having to recharge. That is a lot of hanging out without losing power.

As is usual with headphones these days, the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones are easy to use and convenient to go out with. That Bluetooth connectivity is smooth and seamless. No need to worry about wires fraying or anything.

An added bonus to the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones is you can use your own voice to control them. Google Assistant or Alexa to get the levels to your preferences. And when you need to make a call or anything of the sort, every word in the conversation will be heard in the crispest way possible.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones can cost you a pretty penny. But right now, you can save $100 on them to make your music sessions a lot more enjoyable. And as is usual with Bose, you’ll get a nice little style boost too. At this price point, you can’t go wrong.

