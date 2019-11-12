Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Say goodbye to chemical-filled, sagging foams, and say hello to luxurious, organic, natural sleep for you and your family. If you’ve been thinking about getting a new mattress (or two), Plushbeds is offering huge savings on organic mattresses during its Veterans Day Sale.

Now through November 18, you can save $1,200 on a Plushbeds organic latex mattress. Use the code PLUSH2019 when you check out and you can get up to $400 worth of bedding—free!

Plushbeds is one of the industry leaders in organic, natural sleep. It crafts its mattresses from pure, botanical materials and makes sure they’re certified by the world’s leading certification bodies to meet the world’s most stringent standards. That includes the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), the materials and processing standard for organic latex and finished organic latex foam.

Plushbeds also gets certification from the Global Organic Textile Standard, Forest Stewardship Council, OEKO-TEX, the Eco-Institute Certification, and Plushbeds mattresses and products are, of course, certified USDA Organic.

Now, everyone knows organic stuff, whether you’re talking about food or textiles, costs more to manufacture. It’s just a fact. So Plushbeds aren’t inexpensive. That’s why this deal is too spectacular not to take advantage of!

Not only do you get a whopping $1,200 off the mattress itself during the Veterans Day Sale, but you also get up to $400 in free, natural bedding. Because sleeping on an organic mattress with non-organic bedding is just pointless, right? You also need organic sheets, organic pillows, and the like.

Why Use An Organic Latex Mattress?

The Plushbeds Botanical Bliss mattress is 100 percent natural latex. Organic latex is often recommended by chiropractors and orthopedic specialists because it gently cradles the pressure points of your body while you’re prone. That helps to relieve aches and pains and promote deep sleep. And we all know how critical deep sleep is to athletic recovery.

But that’s not all. The Botanical Bliss is also anti-microbial, as well as mold- and mildew-proof. That means less sneezing and wheezing for allergy sufferers. It’s also dust mite-resistant, which cuts down on the number-one source of most homes’ indoor allergens. And did we mention the botanical bliss mattress contains no toxins?

Perhaps best of all, organic latex sleeps cool, unlike heat-trapping foams. So you’ll have a cooler, more relaxed, more comfortable sleep.

Why Plushbeds?

It starts with a base of three layers of organic Dunlop latex. Each layer is calibrated to a different firmness, so you can dial in with precision to the perfect level of softness and support. That support is guaranteed by Plushbeds guaranteed to last 25 years. Then comes a layer of organic, temperature-regulating New Zealand wool. It breathes naturally and helps your body maintain a well-regulated cool and comfortable temperature throughout the night. The Botanical Bliss mattress is then topped with a soft, knitted organic cotton cover that offers unrestricted airflow and moisture absorption.

The Botanical Bliss Mattress (from $999; regularly $2,199) ranges in sizes from Twin to Cal King. Plus, you get your choice of two firmness levels and three thicknesses. So there really is a Plushbeds that’s just right for everyone.

So get to Plushbeds today, and take advantage of this incredible $1,200 savings on an organic latex mattress. Use the code PLUSH2019 when you checkout to get two free organic latex pillows, plus a plush luxury sheet set, and a free mattress protector. That’s about $400 worth of quality organic bedding, free.

Plushbeds Is Far More Than Organic Latex Mattresses

If you’re not ready to commit to an organic latex mattress, you can also use this sale to take $600 off Plushbeds’ memory foam mattresses, and you’ll still get two pillows and a plush luxury sheet set. Or, take $100 off all sofa bed mattresses and $100 off all mattress toppers.

So take advantage of this amazing deal today. Plushbeds offers a 100-night money-back guarantee, so you get about three months to decide if the Botanical Bliss mattress is right for you. And Plushbeds offers free shipping and returns.

What are you waiting for? Head over to Plushbeds today, and start sleeping better tonight.

Get It: Take $1,200 off an Organic Latex Mattress (from $999; was $2,199) and get up to $400 in Free Organic Bedding at Plushbeds with the code PLUSH2019

