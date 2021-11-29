Save 20% on the Serta EZ Tote Mattress for One Day Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are now neck-deep in the holiday season. Which also means that we are neck-deep in the season of discounts. Everywhere you look you can find amazing deals. It makes it really easy to get the things you need for yourself and for those on your holiday shopping list. And if one of those items is a new mattress, then you need to check out Serta right now.

For today, and today only, you can go to Serta and pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress for 20% off. That’s right. Just on November 29th, 2021, you can save on the kind of mattress that will make the nightly routine a much more refreshing experience. Mainly due to the combined cooling Serta® Gel Memory Foam and durable Serta® Foam Core – get ready for cool, supportive comfort that keeps you in dreamland all night long.

The Serta® Gel Memory Foam that is used in the Serta EZ Tote Mattress makes getting to sleep so much easier. This is because the material is soft yet supportive, so pressure and strains are relieved while you sleep. No matter what sleep position you prefer.

All you need to decide, when shopping for the EZ Tote mattress, is the level of comfort you need. For side sleepers, there’s the two layer Gel Memory Foam + Support Sheer Slumber, which provides enough give to let the body contour into a comfortable place. Then, there’s the three layer Gel Memory Foam + Extra Support Sheep Retreat for back/stomach sleepers, with an added layer of transitional foam for extra support while you sleep.

Convenience is also an excellent reason to pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress. Because this bad boy comes in a box delivered right to your door. No giant mattress to deal with. You just grab this box with both hands and bring it into the bedroom. Then pull it out, let it unfurl on the bed frame, and test it out when it’s ready to go. Soon enough, you’ll realize that comfort has never been more convenient.

Another reason to buy the Serta EZ Tote Mattress? The 120 day in-home trial period. You have 120 days to try this out and if you decide within that time frame that this doesn’t suit you for some reason, you can send it back for a full refund. And with the 10-year warranty that comes with it as well, you won’t have to worry about a new bed anytime soon.

With all of these features, it’s easy to understand why this is one of the most valuable mattresses on the market. There are beds out there that are much more expensive than this one but don’t come close to delivering the same level of comfort. And when you consider the one-day discount of 20% off any size, you can be sure that this is one of the best deals of the year.

Whether you are looking to get a new mattress for yourself or for someone in your life for the holidays, the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is a fantastic pickup. This is true every day of the year but even more so this Cyber Monday. Don’t dawdle and let this one-day sale pass you by.

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $279; was $349) at Serta

