Save 47% On This Massive Samsung TV At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every year, TV’s get better looking and more affordable. Who would have thought that a TV that measures up to 70 inches would be as light as a bag of groceries? It’s crazy.

Check out this Samsung Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K TV. This thing is a behemoth. Because it is 82 inches and is made with a QLED screen, it is wildly expensive. This is not something that you can just easily justify buying. This takes planning. And saving.

But thanks to Amazon, it has become a little easier to justify picking this Samsung Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K TV up. Because with this deal today, it can come home with a 47 percent discount. And that is a big pile of savings.

QLED or OLED screens are the best on the market. It takes everything a lot further than any screen before it. The colors are so deep and dense, they just pop off the screen. And from any angle, the picture is easy to see and looks amazing.

As usual with most TV’s these days, this Samsung Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K TV is a smart TV. You can connect to all your streaming apps of choice, which is particularly big today as Disney+ has just launched and everyone is going to want to stream the new Star Wars show. With this TV, you can easily cut the cord and get everything you need by streaming. And this one comes with the ability to be controlled with Alexa.

When it comes to buying a TV these days, you’d best be getting a 4K TV. It really makes watching anything at home better than ever. These TV’s are basically better than going to the movie theaters these days. You’ll never want to go to a sporting event again with how good this thing looks.

This Samsung Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K TV may be expensive, but all things considered it is worth it. Especially with this deal that may not last for much longer and may never be this cheap again.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K TV ($1,998; was $3,800) at Amazon

