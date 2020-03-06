Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Taking care of your home is very important. Nobody wants to deal with people breaking in or stealing their packages. But you can’t be at home all the time. So to help you keep your home safe, you should pick up the YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack while it’s on sale at Amazon.

When it comes to a set up like the YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack, you want to make sure that the picture quality is high. If you can’t really tell what is going on or who is in view, it’s kind of pointless. There’s no worry about that since these cameras take high-definition images.

Not only does the YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack take high-def images, but it also takes high-def pictures at night. With crystal clear night vision, you can keep track of your home at night with no issues.

The YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack isn’t great just because of how good the picture is, but how much area it can cover. This is not a stationary set-up. When you hook this up, it can rotate 110 degrees to catch a wide swath of the area.

Hooking any electronics up outside brings up worries about the weather. But with the YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack, you don’t have to worry because they are waterproof.

Once you get the YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack set up, using it is easy. You can have it connected to your phone so you can keep track of your home wherever you are. With the motion detection set up, you can see whoever is approaching your home with a push notification.

If someone approaches your home and they aren’t approved for arrival, you can use the two microphones in these cameras to speak to whoever is approaching. And if they are approved, you can let them continue. If not and they don’t scatter, you can use the app to bring emergency services into the situation.

Home is where the heart is and no one wants to deal with an intruder into your heart. With this YI Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack set up, you can keep track at all times. This sale won’t last past the end of the day, so act now. Your home deserves this high level of protection.

