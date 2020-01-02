Save 50% on This Luminox Task Watch Right Now at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Post-holiday sales are in full swing now, and the deals can be overwhelming. The fact is, much of the goods still available is the stuff that simply didn’t sell—usually, with good reason! But Huckberry still has a ton of quality merchandise on its Clearance page, and it’s gear that guys want and will use for years to come. Case in point: This Luminox Modern Mariner task watch. This gorgeous timepiece is built to last and will go great with almost any outfit. And right now, it’s half off.

That’s right. Normally priced at $900, right now the Modern Mariner can be yours for just $450. And that’s a steal.

A Ruggedly Handsome, and Handsomely Rugged Task Watch

This handsomely rugged (“ruggedly handsome”?) timepiece is perfect for hard-working men of all stripes. Luminox watches are notoriously resilient, able to withstand the rigors of a hard day on the job. And the Modern Mariner certainly lives up to that reputation. It makes easy work of harsh environments and tough conditions. And it includes a lume that glows unaided for up to 25 years.

Luminox watches pass the test of special forces, police and fire departments, and professional divers around the world. Entirely Swiss-made, this timepiece offers precision movement, superior construction, and 24/7 readability. No matter the job, the Modern Mariner is up to the task.

Huckberry has a wide variety of Luminox watches. Four of them are currently listed on the site’s Clearance page, so if the Mariner isn’t quite your style, you should check out the other options available. They’re all marked way down right now.

But it’s the Modern Mariner task watch that caught our eye. It’s got a tough countenance and colorway that we know you’ll love. When you need a workhorse that can meet your demands day in and day out, turn to the power of the Modern Mariner.

Swiss Construction & Quartz Movement

The Swiss-made construction includes a highly durable PVD-plated stainless steel case. It has a scratch- and impact-resistant sapphire glass crystal with an anti-reflective coating. Tritium tubes provide an always-on lume that needs no light source or battery to glow for about 25 years. The Swiss quartz movement requires minimal attention, and it’s expertly accurate. If that’s not enough, 200 meters of water-resistance will take you places you never dreamed a watch could handle.

Every Luminox watch purchased at Huckberry includes the official Luminox 2-year international warranty that covers any malfunction in materials and workmanship. So in the off-chance, something does go haywire with this task watch, your purchase is protected.

Guys love Huckberry for a lot of reasons. The site simply curates the best selection of gear and goods out there. But we also get free shipping on US orders over $75 and free international shipping on orders from $198. So this Luminox qualifies. Free return shipping is available too, for up to 30 days.

And if you happen to spot anything at Huckberry for a lower price elsewhere, Huckberry will happily match that price.

Features of the Luminox Modern Mariner task watch include:

Function: Time, date

Movement: Swiss-made quartz

Case Material: Stainless steel

Bezel: Unidirectional ratcheting

Case Back: Screw-down

Crown: Security screw-down

Water Resistance: 200 m / 660 ft / 20 atm

Crystal: Sapphire glass with anti-reflective coating

Strap: Rubber

Diameter: 45 mm

Thickness: 14 mm

Strap Width: 22 mm

So check out all the great deals at the Huckberry Clearance page, and get yourself the holiday gift you really wanted this year. Or, buy your goods on sale now and save big bucks on next year’s holiday (or Father’s Day, or Graduation) present.

And while you’re at Huckberry, be sure to peruse some of our favorite gear at the Men’s Journal x Huckberry Shop.

