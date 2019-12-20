Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Stop what you’re doing and click on the link below! Time is running out to score a killer deal on holiday gifts, but you can still save 50 percent on this rugged beard trimmer. Normally priced at $47, right now the Remington HC5855 Virtually Indestructible Haircut Kit & Beard Trimmer is just $24!

But you’d better hurry. As-is, there’s no guarantee it will arrive in time for Christmas. So you should definitely try to pick it up as a gift right now—if that’s what you’re after.

Frankly, we’re thinking about grabbing this 15-piece kit for ourselves. Now, we already have a beard trimmer that works fine. But at this price? It’d be downright foolish not to take advantage of this holiday markdown.

It’s called the Virtually Indestructible because of the high impact-rated, hard polycarbonate shell case that protects the powerful motor inside. The ergonomic shape and rubberized grip allow a comfortable, natural grip while keeping the hand close to the head for total control. A super magnet motor drives maximum power to the blades for cutting performance that’s four times faster than Remington’s other trimmers.

Remington’s proprietary Powercut Blade System keeps these blades aligned for a smooth, even cut every time. Plus, with multiple length guide combs, a beard brush and styling comb, blade oil and guards, and a storage pouch to keep it all together, it’s a self-contained beard and haircut kit.

Rugged & Powerful Beard Trimmer

Ever notice that barbers rarely use cordless trimmers to cut hair and trim beards? That’s because battery-driven razor motors, while convenient, lose their juice rapidly. And a razor motor that’s not operating at full speed results in tugs, snags, and pulls on your hair and whiskers. That hurts. More than that, tugs and pulls mean your blades aren’t performing at optimum speed. You’re getting a choppy, uneven haircut or beard trim.

The motor on the Remington HC5855 Virtually Indestructible claims to be twice as fast and efficient at cutting than the competition. We don’t know if that’s true—but at this price, we’re willing to find out. The removable blade system is safe to wash under running water, making cleanup fast and easy. You can even swap out the blade for other Remington attachments, like the Balder Blade or the T Blade (sold separately). It’s really a remarkable little trimmer—, particularly at this price.

The Remington Virtually Indestructible gets over 1,100 ratings, and users give it an impressive 4.3 stars. So you know it’s quality. And at this price point, it’s worth picking one up—if only for that inevitable day when our other razor drops dead. We’re gonna give it a try. You should, too.

Get It: Save 50% on the Remington HC5855 Virtually Indestructible Haircut Kit & Beard Trimmer ($24; was $47) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!