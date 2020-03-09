Save 60% or More at the Weighted Blanket Sale at Wayfair

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having trouble sleeping? Before you start filling your body with unproven supplements or addictive sleep aids, opt instead for the simple, reassuring warmth of a weighted blanket. They’ve been proven to help people sleep, and right now at this weighted blanket sale at Wayfair, you can save up to 60 percent on a weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets are all the rage in sleep therapy. In a study published in 2015 in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, weighted blankets improved the quality of sleep in four out of five subjects tested.

Isn’t that far better than taking a bunch of drugs? If you’re like us, the idea of pumping even more supplements into our bodies isn’t appealing; we already take enough vitamins and supplements each day. And we don’t want to interfere with our fitness and workout regimen. So if there’s a natural remedy, a way to relax without getting all whacked out on medicine or taking more supplements, we’re willing to give it a try.

And at these prices, you’d be foolish not to give a weighted blanket a try for yourself. If you’re skeptical about the idea of weighted blankets, read on for a few of our picks from the big weighted blanket sale at Wayfair.

Do Weighted Blankets Really Work?

The 2015 study tested 31 adults with chronic insomnia. Their sleep was tracked for one week with their usual bedding, then two weeks with a weighted blanket. That was followed by one more week back with their usual bedding.

Four out of five study participants in the group slept longer and spent less time awake in the middle of the night with the weighted blanket. Participants also said they found it easier to settle down to sleep with the weighted blanket. Plus, they reported feeling more refreshed the next morning.

Weighted blankets work in part by providing firm, deep pressure stimulation. According to Psychology Today, this pressure provides a reassuring, almost cocoon-like feeling, and the weighting material inside the blanket produces a soothing tactile sensation when you move. Like a hug, this reassuring pressure and soothing caress stimulate the release of serotonin and melatonin, resulting in decreased anxiety.

Ready to give it a shot? Check out all the weighted blankets on sale at Wayfair. Here are a few of our favorites.

