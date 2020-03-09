Save 60% or More at the Weighted Blanket Sale at Wayfair

Tomlinson Weighted Blanket GET IT!

The 7-layer system is designed to comfortably surround your body and form to your shape while you sleep. With more glass beads and less fiberfill, the weighted blanket offers better temperature control and more relaxation. Each compartment has beads sewn into place to prevent movement and noise while you’re resting and provide soft, evenly-distributed weight that gently conforms to your body.

Made of polyester, it’s available in 15- or 20-pound versions.

Get It: Save 63% on the Alwyn Home Tomlinson Weighted Blanket ($56; was $150) at Wayfair

