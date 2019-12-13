Save $61 on the TRX Tactical Gym at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you need some inspiration or a great gift idea, Huckberry’s got ’em! From the Men’s Journal Shop, filled with of fantastic MJ-approved picks curated by our staff to the Clearance section, where you’ll find dozens of great items at rock-bottom prices. Right now you can pick up this TRX Tactical Suspension Trainer for nearly 25 percent off.

Regularly priced at $250, right now this amazing suspension training system is marked down to an astonishing $189. That’s a savings of $61! And it comes with the TRX app and access to the 12-week Conditioning Program. If you know someone who attacks their fitness regimen with military precision, this is the perfect holiday gift.

The timing is perfect for those who always set NewYear’s fitness resolutions. But you’d better hurry. You must order from Huckberry by Friday, December 20 to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Work Out With Military Precision

The TRX Tactical Suspension Trainer is a tough, rugged workout system that keeps you ready for any mission life rolls your way. It’s perfect for guys (or girls!) who enjoy working out outdoors. It’s lightweight and tucks into its carry pouch with ease. So it’s totally portable, and ready to unfurl anywhere.

The TRX Tactical is the military-inspired TRX system. It’s just like the TRX Home2, a staff favorite around these parts. But rather than TRX’s trademark yellow/black-themed colorway, the Tactical comes in a khaki colorway, reminiscent of military fatigues. That’s about the only difference.

The TRX Tactical is a portable gym that sets up in seconds. All you need is a doorway, and a solid door that closes and latches. It’s perfect for frequent travelers, too; hotel room doors are generally pretty solid. Just attach the door anchor via a carabiner, toss over the top of a door, and close it. Now start using your body weight to tone your core and lose weight. Used regularly, you can effectively tone the upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day.

So pick up the TRX Tactical Suspension Trainer today. you’ll get:

TRX Tactical Suspension Trainer

Door anchor

Suspension anchor

Three real-time workouts (via digital download)

Enhanced 12-week Tactical Conditioning Program (via the TRX app)

Force mesh running pack

TRX Xtender to reach higher anchor points

And that’s it. That’s all you need to get ready for 2020.

See all the great stuff in the Clearance section at Huckberry, and while you’re there be sure to check out the Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop here.

Give It: Save $61 on the TRX Suspension Trainer ($189; was $250) at Huckberry

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!