Save $85 on This Blendtec Blender at Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether it is for the purposes of making a shake for the gym or just preparing food for a meal, everybody is going to need a blender in the kitchen. Nowadays though, there are many kinds of blenders out there that can do so much more than blenders used to do back when they were a new product. So how does one know what kind of blender is the right one? Well, Amazon is usually the best place to look for any sort of item, and this is no different since you can get the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender right now.

Right off the bat, the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender is going to be easy to use. The interior mechanisms may be a lot more complicated, but that button layout sure isn’t. There are all the buttons one would expect. Just load up whatever needs to be demolished by the blender, pick the setting desired, and let it go. This machine is so powerful that it will be no time before the items are properly blended.

Unlike other blenders, the jar of the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender is made to make blending easier. Other jars aren’t made with the aerodynamics needed to make the materials blend downwards toward the blade. These jars will just make whatever is inside spin around. But the jar with this blender will make sure that whatever is put in there will blend right into the blades so there is no need to redo the entire thing. The jar has 32 ounces of blending space in there, so there is plenty of space in there to provide for multiple people.

Speaking of the blades, the blades on this Blendtec Classic 575 Blender are not sharp. That may sound a little odd, seeing as these blades are supposed to beat up anything that is put in its path so hard that they are destroyed. But these blades really work because they are made to be 80% thicker than other blender blades. They are also made with wings. Not only is there no decrease in productivity, but there is actually an increase. And there is no worry about getting all cut up anymore if the hands gotta go near the blades.

The Blendtec Classic 575 Blender can really do it all and more. Its blending capabilities are almost unparalleled. It’s easy to use and it’s easy to clean. The jar makes blending a lot easier and is made so there are no worries about the top accidentally popping off. These blades are so strong and capable that almost anything can be thrown in there with no problem. Pick one up right now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender ($343) at Amazon

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022