Save A Massive 65% On The Mophie Wireless Charge Pad At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





This holiday season, it can really make things a lot easier for yourself if you think of a little shortcut. What is something that you can get that is going to be useful for plenty of people? Some little gift that is non-specific enough but functional enough to be useful for pretty much anybody. Something like the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad.

Chances are good that there are plenty of people in your life that have an iPhone or Apple device of some kind. And if they have one of these devices, they are going to need to worry about keeping them charged. Because if they have them, they are going to use them. With the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, worrying about keeping these gadgets charged is not a big problem anymore.

Why pick up the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad? That regular ole charger that comes in the box is good enough, right? Well, it can be better. Having to plug that little charger into the device over and over again can wear down the charging slot so that charging the phone can actually be difficult over time. With this charging pad, all you have to do is plop the device down on it and it will get a really quick charge.

Most wireless chargers can give a charge at a decent speed. But none charge as fast as the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad. Because it charges with a 7.5W charging capability. That gives whatever is being charged on it plenty of juice. This charge pad is specifically designed for Apple products that are Qi-enabled, like the iPhone 8 and beyond or the newest Airpods.

No one needs to worry about charging their phone or airpods or whatnot anymore. With the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, there is no real time being wasted. The device won’t get beat up anymore with an old school charger getting plugged in and out over and over. It’s just the easiest way to charge whatever Apple device you have.

If you act now, you can pick this Mophie Wireless Charge Pad up for a really great price. On Amazon right now, it is discounted a massive 65 percent. That’s a great deal for as useful as this item is. And at this price, you can pick up a bunch of them to give out as a gift for those in your life that have the newest, Qi-enabled Apple gadgets. Make the holidays easier for yourself and for those in your life with this convenient item while this sale lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad ($20; was $57) at Amazon

