iRobot Roomba 692 GET IT!

Make cleaning the house a lot easier on yourself with a new Roomba. Letting this little robot do all the work for you feels great, especially when you pick it up for such a great discount.

Get It: Pick up the iRobot Roomba 692 ($200; was $320) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!