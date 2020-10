NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX5000 GET IT!

If there’s one thing everyone has come to depend on in the year 2020, it is a strong WiFi connection. Pick this range extender up if you’ve been dealing with some wonky WiFi during work or when you’re watching your favorite shows.

Get It: Pick up the NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX5000 ($35; was $50) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!