Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been holding off on buying new gear because you haven’t found quite the savings and deals you were hoping for, it’s time to take the blinders off! REI’s Spring Clearance is going on right now. And this weekend only, take an additional 25 percent off hundreds of already-reduced Clearance items. Some are marked down 50 percent already! That means you could save over 65 percent on gear, apparel, and more.

Through Monday, March 9 at REI you can save even more. There’s no code needed, no restrictions. Just amazing extra savings on the gear and apparel you were likely gonna buy anyway. So get over to the REI Spring Clearance this weekend. These prices aren’t going to drop any further.

It’s true. REI is making room for 2020 stock, and that means great deals can be found sitewide on all kinds of apparel and merchandise. Everything you could possibly want to pick up that you need is as cheap as it’s ever going to be this weekend.

REI Spring Clearance

Looking for gear? No matter if you’re into hiking, climbing, skiing, paddling, snowboarding, running, —whatever adventure grabs your fancy, REI has the gear you need and right now, the prices you desire.

Want clothes and apparel? Jackets, shoes, boots, shorts, pants, base layers, top layers, mid-layers, socks, shirts, and even underwear—it’s all here, for men, women, and kids.

Thousands of items are on clearance sale. but this weekend only you get another 25 percent off of hundreds of items at the REI Spring Clearance sale. So quit waiting and wishing prices would fall. They’ve dropped as far as they’re gonna go.

Here are some of our favorite deals from the REI Spring Clearance sale.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!