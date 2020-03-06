Altra Timp 1.5 Trail-Running Shoes GET IT!

Thanks to their revamped uppers and a more flexible ride, these trail-runners help you get after those big mountain miles. Altra running shoes are famous for their zero-drop heel for low-impact landings, so you get a natural, flexible ride and better feel underfoot. They’re also renowned for the roomy, FootShape toe boxes, designed to improve natural toe splay and stability.

The 29mm stack height fills the gap between other popular Altra models—the max-cushioned Olympus and the moderately cushioned Lone Peak. Available in blue only.

Get It: Save 48% on Altra Timp 1.5 Trail-Running Shoes ($67; was $130) at REI

