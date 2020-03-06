Arc’teryx Rush Snowsports Jacket GET IT!

Before the season’s over, score a great deal on this perfect snow jacket. Windproof, waterproof, Gore-Tex Pro protection is breathable, and the embedded RECCO reflector enhances radio signals from search-and-rescue detectors.

Fully taped seams guard against driving rain and snow; the helmet-compatible hood provides coverage without restricting your vision; and articulated elbows and 3-dimensional articulated patterning promote mobility on hikes and descents. Water-resistant pit zippers aid ventilation.

Get It: Save 47% on the Arc’teryx Rush Jacket ($367; was $699) at REI

