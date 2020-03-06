Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 Road-Running Shoes GET IT!

Get the comfort you expect and the support you need with Guide Rails stability technology. It doesn’t “correct” your stride; it keeps excess movement in check, helping you maintain efficient and natural motion throughout your run. you’ll experience a just-right softness underfoot without losing responsiveness and durability.

Integrated segmented crash pads accommodate various foot landings, delivering smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

Get It: Save 42% on the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 Road-Running Shoe ($75; was $130) at REI

