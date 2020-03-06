CamelBak Fourteener 24 Hydration Pack GET IT!

This top-of-the-line CamelBak hydration pack has a 100-fl. oz. capacity, taking on-the-go hydration to a whole new level. With a perfect balance of light weight, comfort, and ventilation, an internal frame sheet, structured hip belt, and well-engineered carriage distribute weight evenly.

The separate reservoir compartment stows your water supply away from your gear. With a large main compartment, stretch front pocket, and plenty of small pockets for essentials. Also available in grey/orange.

Get It: Save 44% on the CamelBak Fourteener 24 Hydration Pack ($84 was $150) at REI

