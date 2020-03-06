ENO OneLink Shelter System with DoubleNest Hammock GET IT!

Raise your camping game to new heights. The hammock sleeps two and the shelter system includes a ProFly rain tarp, Guardian bug net, Atlas Suspension straps, two steel carabiners, and four aluminum stakes. The high-strength, breathable woven nylon and triple interlocking stitching support a maximum capacity of 400 lbs.

And it all comes packed in a stuff sack about the size of a grapefruit. You can’t go for a long hike without this.

Get It: Save 44% on the ENO OneLink Shelter with DoubleNest Hammock ($124; was $220) at REI

