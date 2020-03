Kelty Galactic 30 Sleeping Bag GET IT!

It’s got a roomy, rectangular shape and a cinch cord to keep the warmth inside. Water-resistant DriDown hydrophobic insulation stays dry longer, lofts better, and dries faster. It has a 30-degree rating and polyester shell.

Buy two and zip them together!

Get It: Save 44% on the Kelty Galactic 30 Sleeping Bag ($67; was $120) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!